Frida Aasen Torches Internet With Topless Shot On Valentine’s Day

Frida Aasen did her very best Thursday to torch the internet when she shared a jaw-dropping topless shot on Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the racy snap wearing no top and only red underwear.

She didn’t explain much about where the photo was taken or who it was for and captioned it simply, “Happy Valentines Day.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 14, 2019 at 10:47am PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is definitely pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a two-piece suit and looking fantastic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jan 19, 2019 at 3:04am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Dec 9, 2018 at 9:56am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Nov 5, 2018 at 10:30am PST

Not to mention, a couple from her stunning appearance in the annual underwear show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 6, 2019 at 7:14am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Nov 29, 2018 at 4:49am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Nov 25, 2018 at 11:24am PST