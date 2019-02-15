Viki Odintcova Wears Crazy Mesh Outfit On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Viki Odintcova dominated Instagram with a recent shot.

The Russian-born model posted a snap of herself in a black mesh top, and it’s a mind-blowing photo. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I know that we bring you guys a ton of great stuff on a regular basis. It’s what we do here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

However, this picture might be in a whole different league. Take a glance below. I guarantee you’re going to like it a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

What is everybody thinking here? I’m thinking that’s one of the best snaps we’ve seen in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look at a few more times that Odintcova dropped fire online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Mandy Moore And Several Other Women Speak Out Against Ryan Adams
Viki Odintcova Wears Crazy Mesh Outfit On Instagram
Jen Selter Rocks Instagram With Bikini Photo
Watch The Emotional Tribute To The Victims Of The Vegas Shooting At The Grammys