Georgia Gibbs Hits Her Fans With Yellow Bra Photo On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Georgia Gibbs had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Gibbs, who is one of the most popular models on the planet, hit her fans with a spicy snap of herself in a yellow bra. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The photo quickly got thousands and thousands of likes. It’s simply too good to ignore. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on Feb 15, 2019 at 8:39pm PST

It seems like it’s been a minute or two since we last got something golden out of Gibbs. It’s almost like she’s dialed back a bit. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well, it looks like she’s back to dropping fire content, and that’s something we love to see at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on Jan 28, 2019 at 8:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on Jan 11, 2019 at 5:11am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on Nov 17, 2018 at 3:28am PST