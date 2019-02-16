Georgia Gibbs Hits Her Fans With Yellow Bra Photo On Instagram
Georgia Gibbs had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.
Gibbs, who is one of the most popular models on the planet, hit her fans with a spicy snap of herself in a yellow bra. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The photo quickly got thousands and thousands of likes. It’s simply too good to ignore. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below, and let us know what you think in the comments below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
It seems like it’s been a minute or two since we last got something golden out of Gibbs. It’s almost like she’s dialed back a bit. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Well, it looks like she’s back to dropping fire content, and that’s something we love to see at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram