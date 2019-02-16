Olivia Culpo Wears A Skimpy Bikini In Incredible Instagram Photo
Olivia Culpo dropped a bikini bomb on Instagram late Friday.
Culpo, who is one of the most popular models on the planet, posted a snap of herself in a skimpy bikini, and it’s pretty outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
How do I know it’s outstanding? Well, it currently has over 100,000 likes, and we all know that’s a great sign. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look below, and decide for yourself just how great this one is. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
There’s nothing better than watching Culpo just dominate the internet. It’s one of our favorite things to do on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Here are a few more times that she just nuked the web without any hesitation of any kind. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram