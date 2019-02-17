Nina Agdal Shares Revealing Swimsuit Photo On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Nina Agdal rocked Instagram with a post late Saturday night.

The Danish-born star hit her fans with a shot of herself in a revealing swimsuit, and you absolutely don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watching Agdal light it up isn’t something new. It’s what she does best, but sometimes we all need a reminder. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That’s exactly what this snap did. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Feb 16, 2019 at 5:28pm PST

Ladies and gentlemen, that’s how you break the internet these days. You just drop a fire swimsuit photo, and everything else will take care of itself. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Agdal is an elite talent, and you’d have to be blind to think anything else. While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her outstanding posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Jan 12, 2019 at 7:38pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Dec 30, 2018 at 2:36pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Dec 27, 2018 at 12:17pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on Dec 28, 2018 at 4:44pm PST