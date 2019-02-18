Gisele Bündchen Torches The Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Gisele Bündchen absolutely torched the internet Sunday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her followers.

The 38-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible in the shot showing her rocking a white bikini top with metallic silver bottoms as she was headed to the water, carrying a surfboard. Seriously, she could not have looked more amazing.

She didn’t explain much about where the photo was taken and captioned it, “I love being in the middle of nature. Taking off my shoes and walking barefoot, watching the birds flying, surfing early in the morning and watching the sun rise, are some of the things that bring me the most joy. Nature always brings me balance and peace. It heals and nourishes my soul. Amo estar em meio à natureza. Tirar os sapatos e caminhar descalça, observar os pássaros voando, surfar de manhã cedinho e ver o sol nascer.” (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])

The supermodel’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with some unforgettable pics she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a couple of her going braless for a gorgeous photo shoot from her stunning appearance in Harper’s Bazaar Australia. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

