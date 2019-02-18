Joan Smalls Keeps Bikini Season Going With Amazing Shot
Joan Smalls did her best to keep bikini season going Sunday with a close-up shot on Instagram of her rocking a great swimsuit.
The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked fantastic wearing a bright yellow strapless two-piece suit while soaking up the sun and lounging outside.
She didn’t explain much about where the photo was taken and only captioned it, “Why so pressed.” (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
The lingerie model’s social media account is pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her looking fantastic in a green bikini. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])
Not to mention, a few from her appearances in the annual lingerie show.
