NBA All-Star Weekend: What Did You Miss?

The 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend concluded last night with Team Lebron defeating Team Giannis 178–164. Here are some of the best highlights from the weekend in Charlotte.

Friday night was the Ruffles Celebrity Game, which was not a total disappointment. The game featured a matchup of former NBA All-Stars Jason Williams and Ray Allen. Although the saving grace came from social media savant Famous Los.

Los, who took home the MVP scoring 22 points, converted on the first FIVE point play in All-Star history.

Saturday night during All-Star weekend used to be one of the most anticipated nights of the NBA season. The dunk contest is certainly not what it used to be, but there were other aspects of the night that were worth remembering.

The night started off with the Skills-Challange, which is basically an elaborate NBA obstacle course that inevitably comes down to who can make the three-pointer first. In the final round, second-year star Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics beat out rookie Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks on a half-court heave.

The night concluded with the once beloved AT&T Dunk Contest. Unfortunately, the contest will be remembered for its exorbitant amount of missed dunks. None better than this gaffe by rapper J.Cole, who assisted runner-up Dennis Smith of the New York Knicks.

Sunday night marked the conclusion of All-Star weekend in Charlotte with the Kia NBA-All Star game. The game was quite the scoring affair as the two teams set an All-Star record, combining for an insane 342 points!

The game featured many highlights including likely the last games for future Hall of Famers Dirk Nowitzki and Dwayne Wade. The all-time greats were honored with a ceremonial jersey swap in between quarters. (RELATED: Giannis Antetokounmpo Throws Down Massive Alley-oop During All-Star Game)

Kevin Durant took home the MVP scoring 31 points to go along with six three-pointers.

