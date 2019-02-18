Sports Illustrated Releases Swimsuit Videos Of Kelsey Merritt

share on facebook tweet this

We might have Sports Illustrated’s newest star, and her name is Kelsey Merritt.

The popular publication shared several posts of Merritt on Instagram over the weekend, and they’re all outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here at The Smoke Room, we have an eye for talent when it comes to the modeling game. Something tells me she’s going to be a major star. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at all the posts below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 17, 2019 at 9:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 17, 2019 at 11:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 17, 2019 at 1:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 17, 2019 at 2:00pm PST

My friends, I really like our chances of getting some golden content down the road from SI and Merritt. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

They seem like a match made in Heaven, and we’re here for every single second of it. Again, I’m really getting big star vibes from Merritt, and we’re almost never wrong on this subject. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Feb 10, 2019 at 8:59pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on Jan 14, 2019 at 7:08am PST