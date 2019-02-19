Camila Oliveira Stuns Her Followers On Instagram With Bikini Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Camila Oliveira cut loose with a recent Instagram post.

The Brazilian-born UFC Octagon Girl posted a photo of herself in a revealing bikini, and I have no doubt that her fans enjoyed it. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

If they didn’t like the snap, then it probably wouldn’t have thousands and thousands of likes. I think we can all agree on that. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. Something tells me that all of you are going to like it a lot, too. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camila Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

I really don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a fan of Oliveira’s work. What’s not to love? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

All she does is drop fire on a regular basis. Check out a few more of her golden pictures while you’re here. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camila Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camila Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camila Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camila Oliveira (@camilaoliveirareal) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Bojana Krsmanovic Stuns Her Fans On Instagram With Bikini Photo
Looks Like This 'Westworld' Star Has No Idea What She's Talking About
Allie Ayers Wears Black Bra In Instagram Photo
Elise Lobb Is Back On A Golf Course In An Outstanding Outfit