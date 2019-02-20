Barbara Fialho Appears To Go Topless In Shocking Instagram Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Barbara Fialho lit up Instagram Wednesday morning.

The Brazilian-born model shared a shot of herself for her fans to enjoy, and it doesn't look like she's wearing a top in it.

Now, we're not FBI level investigators here at The Smoke Room, but I think we've called this one correctly.

Of course, you should probably just decide for yourself after taking a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on

What is everybody thinking here? I'm thinking that might be one of the most shocking snaps that we see on Instagram this wonderful Wednesday.

Of course, we shouldn't be surprised. Fialho is known for regularly dropping some serious heat online.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My favorite portrait I’ll forever cherish

A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on

