Jen Selter Rocks Instagram With Pink Swimsuit Photo

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Jen Selter did her best to obliterate Instagram with a recent post.

Selter, who has a shocking 12.6 million followers, shared a snap of herself in a pink swimsuit, and it’s a sight to behold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Everybody knows that the star fitness model is known for her bikini content, but this one-piece isn’t too bad at all either. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a glance at it, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

You’re out of your mind if you don’t enjoy Selter’s Instagram skills. They’re absolutely outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you enjoy a few more of her elite posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Gronk Is Now Spending Time With UFC Megastar Arianny Celeste
Sierra Skye Lights Up Instagram In A Pink Bikini
Sommer Ray Has Been On An Insane Bikini Bender Lately
Rachel Bush Surprises Her Fans With Unreal Swimsuit Photo