Kylie Jenner Strips Down For Racy Magazine Spread

Kylie Jenner stripped down for a racy magazine spread in a handful of pictures she shared Tuesday and Wednesday on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 21-year-old reality television star proved once again she’s not shy in the series of snaps showing her wearing very form-fitting and revealing outfits. In one picture, she didn’t wear anything except a white sheet for her spread in the latest issue of Paper Magazine.

She didn’t explain much about the pictures in the multiple posts she made, except that they were from the shoot. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

Several other racy shots from the magazine were also shared on its social media account.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” social media account is definitely can’t miss with some incredible snaps she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a black-and-white picture of her rocking a black bikini.

