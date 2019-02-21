Ana Cheri Drops Bikini Photo For Her Fans On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Ana Cheri dominated Instagram with a recent post.

Cheri shared a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini, and it’s a mind-boggling picture. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just how great was it? It currently has more than 275,000 likes. You know that’s a great sign for golden content. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a glance below, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri) on

That’s about as good as it gets on Instagram. There’s really no other way to describe the snap above. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised. Lighting it up on social media has made Cheri a star. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

This Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Now Has A New Relationship
Oklahoma Man Steals Pepsi Truck. The Reason Why Will Shock You
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Celebrate Jennifer Love Hewitt's Birthday With Her Greatest Looks