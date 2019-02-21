Genevieve Morton Lights Up Instagram With Scandalous Photo
Genevieve Morton gave her fans a bit of a treat with a recent Instagram post.
Morton posted a revealing shot of herself reading a book in bed, and it’s not too hard on the eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
In fact, this is one of the better shots that we’ve seen out of Morton recently. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. My guess is that you’re going to like it a lot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What is everybody thinking on this one? I’m thinking it’s not too scandalous, but still a great way to light things up a bit on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Here are a few more times that Morton dropped fire on the web. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram