Brittney Palmer Wears Incredibly Revealing Outfit In Instagram Photo

Brittney Palmer dropped some fire on Instagram with a recent snap.

The superstar UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself wearing an incredibly revealing white outfit, and it’s a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the shot, "Sweet Josephine." I have no idea what that means, but we also know that it doesn't really matter.

The people are just here for the content, and this is golden. Give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Feb 20, 2019 at 3:43pm PST

Something is wrong with you if you're not a fan of Palmer's skills on Instagram. They're legendary.

Take a look at a few more incredible examples below.

View this post on Instagram I loved you since I knew you. photo @josevaldezphoto A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Feb 16, 2019 at 10:14am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Feb 12, 2019 at 3:51pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) on Nov 27, 2018 at 12:56pm PST