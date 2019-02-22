Carly Baker Drops Spicy Photo On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Carly Baker had herself a day Friday on Instagram.

The English-born UFC octagon girl dropped a snap of herself in her uniform, and it’s not too hard to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I know that we’re all used to seeing some golden content here at The Smoke Room, and that’s exactly what this is from Baker. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I guarantee that you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on

It’s always fun to see Baker drop in with a little spicy content for all of us on Instagram. It never gets old. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more of her great posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carly Baker (@carlybaker55) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Rams Fan Suffers Gruesome Facial Injury During Playoff Win. The Video Will Turn Your Stomach
Even Anne De Paula Couldn't Believe She Was Wearing A Swimsuit So Small
Kourtney Kardashian Torches The Internet With Topless Shot
The Last Cleveland Browns Quarterback To Win On A Sunday Was Johnny Manziel