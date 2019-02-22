Frida Aasen Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen hands-down won the day Friday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram from her latest travels.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked just as incredible as ever when she posed for the shot wearing the strappy two-piece suit with the ocean in the background.

She didn’t explain much about where the gorgeous picture was taken and only captioned it with a couple of butterfly emojis. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

The lingerie model’s social media account is pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her posing topless in just red lingerie on Valentine’s Day. To say she looked amazing would be an understatement.

