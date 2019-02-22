Kate Upton Debuts Clip From Her Epic Wipe-Out During Her 2018 Swimsuit Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Kate Upton debuted an epic wipe-out clip Thursday from her jaw-dropping 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked just as gorgeous as ever when she shared the video during her appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” of last year’s shoot where she got taken out by a wave. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

“Yeah, we were trying to catch the ‘Little Mermaid’ wave,” Upton shared, as a stunning snapshot of her posing topless for the annual swimsuit issue showed in the background. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

“And I think we did,” she added. “So, they were like jump on this rock and again don’t pay attention to anything happening around you. Look at the camera.”

So, the swimsuit model said that’s exactly what she did and never saw the huge wave coming that ended up crashing into her and knocking her right off the rock she was posing on. And that if it wasn’t for one of the people on set grabbing her arm she could have really gotten hurt and smashed her face on the rock.

“It was really scary,” Upton said. “You know that moment when the wave hit you just, I lost all control.”

After Upton introduced the segment, she joked with the talk show host that in the case of a life or death situation you definitely “free the nipple.”

“Yeah no, whenever it’s life or death you go free the nipple,” the super model admitted. Fallon couldn’t agree more and joked that that was his thoughts as well.

It was one of the very first public appearances the SI Swimsuit cover girl has made since announcing she gave birth to her and husband Justin Verlander’s daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander in November.

