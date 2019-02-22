Kourtney Kardashian Torches The Internet With Topless Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian did her best to try to torch the internet Thursday with a jaw-dropping topless shot she shared on Instagram.

The 39-year-old reality television star once again looked stunning as she posed with no top at all and what looks like a towel around her waist for the racy black-and-white shot

She didn’t explain much about who the photo was for and only captioned it, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” It has since gone viral with more than 1.5 million likes.  (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is pure fire with incredible photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.  (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her wearing white lace lingerie while posing beside a bathtub.

To say she looked amazing would be an understatement. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

