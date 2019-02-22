Kourtney Kardashian Torches The Internet With Topless Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kourtney Kardashian did her best to try to torch the internet Thursday with a jaw-dropping topless shot she shared on Instagram.

The 39-year-old reality television star once again looked stunning as she posed with no top at all and what looks like a towel around her waist for the racy black-and-white shot

She didn’t explain much about who the photo was for and only captioned it, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” It has since gone viral with more than 1.5 million likes. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 21, 2019 at 12:52pm PST

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s social media account is pure fire with incredible photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her wearing white lace lingerie while posing beside a bathtub.

To say she looked amazing would be an understatement. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 16, 2019 at 10:15am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 1, 2019 at 9:59am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 30, 2018 at 8:42am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 26, 2018 at 9:29am PST