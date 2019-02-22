Paulina Gretzky Wears White Bra In Revealing Instagram Photo
Paulina Gretzky torched down the internet Friday.
Paulina, who is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, posted a photo of herself wearing a white bra while in bed, and it’s a wild one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
I don’t say that lightly. In all seriousness, this might be the craziest snap that we’ve seen out of Paulina in a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a glance below. I think you’ll know exactly what I mean. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
We don’t get to see a ton of revealing content out of Paulina, but it’s always something that brightens our day whenever we do. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, I suggest you take a glance at a few more times that she dominated the rest of the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram