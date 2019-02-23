Nina Agdal Wears Skimpy Bikini In Instagram Photo
Nina Agdal lit up Instagram Saturday.
The Danish-born model dropped a shot of herself rocking a skimpy bikini on her fans, and it didn’t disappoint one bit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Trust me when I say that you absolutely under no circumstances want to miss this picture from one of our favorite models. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. It might be the best decision you make all day. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I simply don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a fan of all of Agdal’s work. All she does is light it up on a regular basis. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Feel free to check out some more evidence below if you don’t believe me. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram