Paige Spiranac Wears Scandalous Outfit On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Paige Spiranac gave her fans on Instagram a little treat with a post Friday night.

The American-born golfer posted a snap of herself in an Avengers t-shirt, and it’s a sight to behold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s not just any ordinary t-shirt photo. She’s showing off a bit of skin, which is why I imagine the post has almost 100,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below and decide for yourself how great you think it is. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

It feels like it’s been an eternity since we last saw Spiranac drop in with an outstanding shot on Instagram. I really can’t even remember the last time she did. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well, she’s back, and that should make her fans extremely happy. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Feb 2, 2019 at 9:44am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Jan 10, 2019 at 4:46pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Dec 5, 2018 at 1:06pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) on Dec 2, 2018 at 3:43pm PST