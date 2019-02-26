Brooks Nader Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Brooks Nader did her best to torch the internet Tuesday when she shared a jaw-dropping shot from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

The 23-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the shot rocking a beaded white bikini top from her shoot for the annual swimsuit issue.

She didn’t have to explain much about the stunning photo and only captioned it, “Glam was on POINT this weekend for @si_swimsuit !! Shoutout to @paulyblanch for crushing the makeup & @adammaclay for the MAJOR beach hair !!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Feb 26, 2019 at 6:29am PST

The SI swimsuit finalist‘s social media account is definitely can’t miss with incredible shots she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots and her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her posing topless for the shoot in the Bahamas. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Feb 21, 2019 at 11:20am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Feb 6, 2019 at 2:42pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Sep 9, 2018 at 2:58pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Mar 17, 2018 at 4:19pm PDT

Not to mention, there are a few from her amazing shoot for the upcoming issue due out in May. We can hardly wait!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Feb 25, 2019 at 6:30am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Nov 18, 2018 at 6:13am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) on Jul 22, 2018 at 11:16am PDT