Jade Lagardere Wins Day With Incredible Swimsuit Shot
Jade Lagardere definitely won the day Tuesday when she shared a gorgeous swimsuit shot on Instagram from her latest travels.
The 28-year-old Maxim cover model looked fantastic as she posed for the shot wearing a black one-piece suit while lying in a pool of water while at the beach.
She didn’t explain much about the incredible picture and only captioned the shot from Maldives, “The pain and the pleasure, like the light and the penumbra, follow one another,” per Google Translate. (RELATED: Say Hello To Maxim Magazine’s September Cover Girl)
The Belgian model’s social media account is pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a white bikini and looking amazing. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Not to mention, a few she’s shared from her stunning shoot for the November 2017 issue.
