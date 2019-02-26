Larsa Pippen Stuns Her Fans With Scandalous Bikini Video

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Larsa Pippen lit up Instagram with a recent post.

Larsa, who is married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, posted a video of herself posing in an orange bikini for her fans to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I know that nobody is shocked by her content these days, but this one might make you raise an eyebrow or two. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. I think you’re going to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

You know it’s going to be a good day whenever Pippen is out here dropping bikini bombs on Instagram like it’s no big deal at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Of course, it’s what we’ve come to expect. Burning up the internet is what she does best. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Larsa Pippen Stuns Her Fans With Scandalous Bikini Video
Jen Selter Channels Wonder Woman For Halloween
24 Of Genie Bouchard's Sexiest Shots Off The Court [SLIDESHOW]
Dennis Rodman Drops F-Bomb In Epic Video When Discussing Michael Jordan