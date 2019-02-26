Sara Underwood Wears Skimpy Black Bikini In Unreal Instagram Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Underwood dominated Instagram Tuesday.

The fan favorite here at The Smoke Room posted a snap of herself in a skimpy black bikini, and it’s absolutely mind-boggling. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The photo got more than 70,000 likes in under an hour, which is simply a mind-boggling number. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below, and prepare for your world to get rocked. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Feb 26, 2019 at 9:05am PST

I really don’t know what to tell you if you didn’t love that photo. You must just hate models and good looking women. There’s no other way to sum it up. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

All Underwood knows how to do is dominate the web, and the photo above did exactly that. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Feb 3, 2019 at 8:51am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Feb 2, 2019 at 9:36am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jan 17, 2019 at 9:22am PST