Jhenny Andrade’s Outfit Doesn’t Cover Up Much In This Instagram Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Jhenny Andrade rocked Instagram late Tuesday night.

Andrade, who is from Brazil, posted a photo of herself in an incredibly revealing outfit for her fans to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just how spicy is this photo? Well, her outfit doesn’t exactly cover up a whole lot. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You’ll know exactly what I mean when you take a look below. Enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on Feb 26, 2019 at 5:09pm PST

You can always count on Andrade to just casually drop some fire like it’s no big deal at all, which is exactly what she did here. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look at a few more example if you don’t believe my assessment of her skills. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on Feb 10, 2019 at 5:55am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on Dec 29, 2018 at 9:51am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhennyufc) on Nov 21, 2018 at 5:51pm PST