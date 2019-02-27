Luciana Andrade Hits Her Fans With Bikini Photo On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Luciana Andrade gave her fans on Instagram a treat with a recent post.

The Brazilian-born UFC octagon girl dropped a shot of herself in a flower pattern bikini, and it’s absolutely awesome. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the wildest snap that we’ve ever seen out of Andrade? No, but it’s still extremely impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandradeufc) on Feb 26, 2019 at 11:00am PST

I’m not sure there are many better ways to get your day started than with the photo above. It really is that simple. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times Andrade managed to absolutely dominate the web. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandradeufc) on Feb 4, 2019 at 12:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandradeufc) on Jan 2, 2019 at 11:06am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luciana Andrade (@lucianaandradeufc) on Dec 31, 2018 at 4:42pm PST