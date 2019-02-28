Bregje Heinen Torches Internet In Topless Shot From Maxim Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Bregje Heinen definitely torched the internet Wednesday when Maxim magazine posted a topless shot of her from her appearance in the September 2017 issue.

The 25-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model looked just as stunning as ever as she posed for the snap wearing no top, metallic silver bottoms and black boots as she strutted across the beach for the Iceland shoot.

The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the jaw-dropping picture and only captioned it, “Cool as ice. @bregjeheinen photographed exclusively for Maxim magazine by @gilles_bensimon.” (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Feb 28, 2019 at 5:53am PST

The Dutch model’s social media account is pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad vacations around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including a great photo of her rocking a bikini while at the beach:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Dec 18, 2018 at 8:36am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Oct 4, 2018 at 9:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Aug 6, 2018 at 2:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Apr 29, 2018 at 11:52am PDT

Not to mention, a few more from her stunning shoot for Maxim magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:33am PDT