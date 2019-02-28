Bregje Heinen Torches Internet In Topless Shot From Maxim Shoot
Bregje Heinen definitely torched the internet Wednesday when Maxim magazine posted a topless shot of her from her appearance in the September 2017 issue.
The 25-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model looked just as stunning as ever as she posed for the snap wearing no top, metallic silver bottoms and black boots as she strutted across the beach for the Iceland shoot.
The magazine didn’t have to explain much about the jaw-dropping picture and only captioned it, “Cool as ice. @bregjeheinen photographed exclusively for Maxim magazine by @gilles_bensimon.” (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])
View this post on Instagram
The Dutch model’s social media account is pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad vacations around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that really stood out, including a great photo of her rocking a bikini while at the beach:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a few more from her stunning shoot for Maxim magazine.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram