SI Swimsuit Finalist Jessica Aidi Brings Heat With Bikini Clip From Rookie Shoot

Swimsuit finalist Jessica Aidi definitely brought the heat in a bikini clip shared Thursday from her stunning rookie shoot in the Bahamas.

The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked incredible as she rocked a blue two-piece suit while posing among some tropical plants during her shoot for the annual swimsuit issue.

The magazine didn’t explain much about the video and only captioned it, “@jessicaaidi flawless.” And we can’t disagree.(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 28, 2019 at 9:27am PST

Aidi is one of six ladies who have been chosen for this year’s 2019 rookie competition and vying for the one spot to be like the next Kate Upton and part of the coveted annual swimsuit magazine family.

The swimsuit beauty’s social media account is definitely pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her posing topless wearing only black bikini bottoms.(SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Aidi (@jessicaaidi) on Feb 21, 2019 at 10:51am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Aidi (@jessicaaidi) on Jan 17, 2019 at 10:36am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Aidi (@jessicaaidi) on Jan 17, 2019 at 10:32am PST

Plus a few, shared by her and the magazine of her latest shoot. Clearly, it’s going to be a great year!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Aidi (@jessicaaidi) on Feb 23, 2019 at 7:08am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Aidi (@jessicaaidi) on Feb 27, 2019 at 6:34am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 26, 2019 at 7:20am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 22, 2019 at 4:05am PST