Gisele Bundchen Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Magazine Cover
Gisele Bundchen hands down won the day, if not the whole week, when she shared the jaw-dropping swimsuit cover shot from her latest Vogue spread Friday.
The 38-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked just as striking as ever as she posed for the photo, rocking black bikini bottoms with a white top and nothing else. In one picture, she rocks a black lace outfit and just sizzles.
She didn’t have to explain much about the post and captioned it, “I’m so happy to be a part of @voguegermany special edition dedicated to the environment and sustainability. Photos by the amazing duo @luigiandiango.”
And that was just the cover. She shared the whole spread. Check it out!
View this post on Instagram
The former lingerie model proves everyday she’s still a super model and one glance through the incredible photos she’s shared on her social media account proves that fact. (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her going braless for a gorgeous magazine shoot and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram