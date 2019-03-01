Gisele Bundchen Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Magazine Cover

share on facebook tweet this

Gisele Bundchen hands down won the day, if not the whole week, when she shared the jaw-dropping swimsuit cover shot from her latest Vogue spread Friday.

The 38-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked just as striking as ever as she posed for the photo, rocking black bikini bottoms with a white top and nothing else. In one picture, she rocks a black lace outfit and just sizzles.

She didn’t have to explain much about the post and captioned it, “I’m so happy to be a part of @voguegermany special edition dedicated to the environment and sustainability. Photos by the amazing duo @luigiandiango.”

And that was just the cover. She shared the whole spread. Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Mar 1, 2019 at 7:33am PST

The former lingerie model proves everyday she’s still a super model and one glance through the incredible photos she’s shared on her social media account proves that fact. (RELATED: 17 Sexy Photos Of Gisele Bundchen [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her going braless for a gorgeous magazine shoot and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 17, 2019 at 5:13am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 17, 2018 at 10:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Sep 24, 2018 at 6:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jul 27, 2018 at 12:35pm PDT