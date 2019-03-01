Sports Illustrated Shares Swimsuit Video Of Kelsey Merritt

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Sports Illustrated shared a stunning swimsuit video of Kelsey Merritt on Friday.

The SI rookie rocked a one-piece swimsuit in the Instagram post, and you’re going to want to make sure you watch this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The super popular publication captioned the video, “You’re not dreaming, @kelseymerritt!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a watch below. I think you’re likely going to enjoy it a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You’re not dreaming, @kelseymerritt! @grandisleresort #grandisleresortexuma

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

Nothing is better than a little swimsuit action to get all of our days brightened up here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s what we do here, and it looks like Merritt is well on her way to becoming one of our favorite stars. I like her chances at success. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Merritt (@kelseymerritt) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Model Reveals How To Get Her Attention With This Swimsuit Photo
Counterpoint: 'One Tree Hill' Might Have Had The Hottest Female Cast On TV
Brooks Nader Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram