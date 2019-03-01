Stella Maxwell Wears Black Lingerie In Shocking Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Stella Maxwell cut loose on Instagram with a recent post.

Maxwell, who has four and a half million followers on the social media platform, posted a photo of herself in black lingerie, and it’s a sight to behold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I imagine that’s probably why the snap has more than 100,000 likes. Photos generally don’t blow up unless they’re golden. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Do yourself a favor today, and take a glance below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Feb 28, 2019 at 3:25pm PST

I don’t know what’s wrong with you if you’re not impressed with that snap from Maxwell. It’s simply outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, enjoy a few more times that she shredded it up on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Feb 13, 2019 at 6:14am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Feb 6, 2019 at 11:19am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Dec 8, 2018 at 6:26am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Nov 3, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT