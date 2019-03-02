Camille Kostek Stuns In Wild Bikini Photo On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Camille Kostek did her best to annihilate the internet with a recent shot.

The superstar model dropped a photo of herself in an extremely bikini on Instagram, and it’s a wild picture. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I know that we’re all used to seeing great content from Kostek, but this is even a bit crazy for her. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You know that it’s bound to be incredible whenever she’s out here firing off missiles like the one below. Take a look! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on

My friends, I’m not sure we’re going to see anything much better than that snap on Instagram today. That might take the cake. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

We’re all over here just trying to get our day started, and she’s hellbent on destroying the internet. Well done! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Celebrate Abigail Ratchford's Birthday With Her Sexiest Photos
Gisele Bundchen Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Magazine Cover
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Shocking Head Coaching Hire
Will Kareem Hunt Play In The NFL In 2019 Following Allegations Of Violence? Here Are The Odds