Aline Weber Goes Topless In Maxim Photo
Maxim dropped a wild photo of Aline Weber on Instagram Tuesday.
The popular publication posted a picture of Weber topless, and it’s one of the wildest snaps that we’ve seen in a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
I don’t say that lightly. I say that as somebody who is dead serious. This shot might have you doing a double take. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below, but be prepared because it might shock you. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I’ll be honest that I don’t know a ton about Weber. Don’t know much at all. That’s why I took a look at her Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
What I saw was very impressive. Take a look at a few of her golden posts that I uncovered. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram