Izabel Goulart Lights Up Instagram With Revealing Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Izabel Goulart gave her fans a bit of a show with a recent Instagram shot.

Goulart, who is from Brazil, posted a photo of herself working out and her outfit didn’t cover up much. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, nobody is exactly shocked by scandalous photos from her, but it’s always good to get a reminder of how great she can be. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Mar 4, 2019 at 9:50am PST

If that doesn’t get your day started off right, then I really don’t know what to tell you. It doesn’t get much better. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Check out a few more times she absolutely wrecked the web. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jan 13, 2019 at 10:42am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Dec 31, 2018 at 6:33am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jan 3, 2019 at 8:13am PST