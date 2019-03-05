Josephine Skriver Heats Things Up With Yellow Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Josephine Skriver definitely heated things up Tuesday when she shared a terrific bikini shot from one of her latest travels.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked fantastic as she posed for the picture rocking a striped yellow-and-orange two-piece suit while she leaned up against a tree.

She didn’t explain much about where the photo was taken and only captioned it, “How I miss the feeling of sunshine on my skin.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

 

The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some amazing snaps she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her posing on the beach wearing a beautiful black and white one-piece suit:

 

Not to mention, a handful from her appearances at the annual lingerie show that are can’t miss. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

 

