Josephine Skriver Heats Things Up With Yellow Bikini Shot
Josephine Skriver definitely heated things up Tuesday when she shared a terrific bikini shot from one of her latest travels.
The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked fantastic as she posed for the picture rocking a striped yellow-and-orange two-piece suit while she leaned up against a tree.
She didn’t explain much about where the photo was taken and only captioned it, “How I miss the feeling of sunshine on my skin.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])
The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some amazing snaps she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her posing on the beach wearing a beautiful black and white one-piece suit:
Not to mention, a handful from her appearances at the annual lingerie show that are can’t miss. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)
