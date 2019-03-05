Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist Drops Racy Shot Wearing Nothing Except A Towel

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Swimsuit finalist Manuela Alvarez Hernandez dropped pure fire Tuesday with a picture wearing nothing more than a little white towel on Instagram.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie looked incredible as she posed for the racy snap barely wearing a white towel with a towel on her head while sipping a cup of something to drink during a trip to Mexico.

She didn’t explain much else about the fantastic picture and only captioned it, “Buenos días, Mexico.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on

The Columbian beauty recently was announced as one of the six ladies selected this year to be a finalist in the swimsuit magazine’s annual competition of models vying to be like the next Kate Upton.

Several pictures and clips from her stunning rookie shoot for the annual swimsuit issue have been shared on the social media site.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her posing topless wearing just black bikini bottoms. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on

She captioned one of the jaw-dropping shots, “It’s official — I made top [six] of the @si_swimsuit #siswimsearch Thank you infinitely to @mj_day and the entire @si_swimsuit team for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to represent Latinos in this journey Colombia sale en las páginas de la revista Sports Illustrated Swimsuit en Mayo!!#todosepuede #dreamchaser.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manuela Alvarez Hernandez (@wellllaaa) on

