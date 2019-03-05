Olivia Culpo Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Red Bikini Shot
Olivia Culpo hands down won the day Tuesday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram from her latest travels.
The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked fantastic as she posed for the picture wearing a bright red two-piece suit while soaking up the sun at the beach.
She didn't explain much about where the great photo was taken and only captioned it, "You're never fully dressed without a smile." And she couldn't have been more right in the great snap.
The swimsuit model’s social media account is pure fire with amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including a great photo of her rocking a little white bikini and looking terrific.
Not to mention, a handful of pictures from her stunning upcoming appearance in the annual swimsuit issue. We can hardly wait.
