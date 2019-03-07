Devon Windsor Rings In Birthday With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Devon Windsor celebrated her birthday and thanked her 1.6 million followers for their kind wishes with a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked fantastic as she posed for the snap rocking a dark red two-piece suit while she held up two balloons, that together read, “25.”

She didn’t explain much about where the celebration was taking place and only captioned it, “Here’s to [25] !!!
Thank you to everyone for the kind birthday wishes!!! I love you all.” (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

 

The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some terrific photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a red bikini and looking terrific. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

 

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual underwear show. Happy Birthday!  (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

