Lais Ribeiro Sizzles In Jaw-Dropping Snaps From Brazil Carnival

share on facebook tweet this

Lais Ribeiro definitely looked ready for bikini season in a series of snaps she shared Wednesday from her jaw-dropping outfit she wore for the annual Brazil Carnival celebration.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed for the photos rocking a strapless cropped halter animal-print top with a sparkling beaded very short mini-skirt.

She captioned the great post, “I just wanted to thank another year of partnership! Many thanks to all involved for always making me feel at ease! # camaroteN1,” per Google translate. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Mar 5, 2019 at 2:57pm PST

The lingerie model’s social media account is always incredible with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her wearing a hot pink bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Feb 27, 2019 at 2:30pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Feb 21, 2019 at 3:36pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Feb 6, 2019 at 11:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 6, 2018 at 7:54am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 2, 2018 at 10:26am PST

Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her upcoming stunning appearance in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. We can hardly wait!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 5, 2018 at 1:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:04pm PST