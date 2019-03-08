Lyna Perez Stuns Her Instagram Followers With Revealing Bikini Photos

share on facebook tweet this

Lyna Perez obliterated Instagram Friday.

Perez, who is a bit of a hit here at The Smoke Room, posted two shots of herself in a skimpy bikini, and we’re not sure her suit could get much smaller. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

If there’s one thing we know here at The Smoke Room it’s great bikini content. That’s exactly what these snaps are. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them both a look below. I have a sense you’re going to agree with me. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on Mar 8, 2019 at 11:45am PST

It never gets old watching Perez just tear apart Instagram like it’s no big deal at all. It might be watch does best. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she dropped some insane heat online. You’re welcome! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on Feb 18, 2019 at 9:41am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on Jan 5, 2019 at 10:09am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyna Perez (@lynaritaa) on Nov 14, 2018 at 11:52am PST