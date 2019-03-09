Bre Tiesi Drops Awesome Bikini Photo On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Bre Tiesi had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Tiesi, who is married to Johnny Manziel, posted a snap of herself in a skimpy bikini, and it’s a pretty outstanding photo. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the picture, “Officially the first day suitable for a bikini.” At the very least, she seemed to be enjoying the weather. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I’m guessing you’re going to be impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram Officially the first day suitable for a bikini @BahimiBeachWear A post shared by Bre Tiesi-Manziel (@bre_tiesi) on Mar 8, 2019 at 1:45pm PST

I feel like it’s been a minute or two since we last saw something this good out of Tiesi. Don’t get me wrong. We all know she has the talent to light it up, but it’s been awhile. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Enjoy a few more of her outstanding snaps while you’re here. You won’t regret it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi-Manziel (@bre_tiesi) on Jan 19, 2019 at 1:28pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi-Manziel (@bre_tiesi) on Dec 23, 2018 at 1:26pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi-Manziel (@bre_tiesi) on Aug 27, 2018 at 12:16pm PDT