Genie Bouchard Dominates Instagram With Outstanding Swimsuit Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Genie Bouchard got a bit wild on Instagram late Sunday night.

The Canadian-born tennis superstar posted a photo of herself wearing what appears to be some kind of a swimsuit, and it’s downright incredible. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s not a secret that we’re big fans of Bouchard here at The Smoke Room, and it’s photos like the one below that are a big reason why. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a glance, and let us know what you think in the comments. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Mar 10, 2019 at 4:19pm PDT

There’s nothing better than when Bouchard just surprises us all with some outstanding Instagram content. It’s why we’re such big fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I suggest you take a look at a few more times she absolutely tore it up online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Feb 25, 2019 at 3:28pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Feb 14, 2019 at 11:08am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Dec 21, 2018 at 11:38am PST