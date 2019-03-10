Jen Selter Lights Up Instagram With Revealing Outfit. The Photo Is Wild

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Jen Selter dropped a bomb on Instagram Sunday.

The superstar fitness model posted a photo of herself in a revealing white top, and you absolutely don’t want to miss this shot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I know we’re all used to see Selter bring some serious heat, and this shot isn’t an exception at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re going to like it a lot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

It never gets old watching Selter dropping outstanding content on Instagram. It’s what she does best, and it has made her a star. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look at a few more examples below if you don’t believe me. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Woman Tries To Replicate Sex Scene From '50 Shades Of Grey.' What Happens Next May Shock You
Johnny Manziel's Future Wife Loses All Of Her Clothes At The Beach
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Announces Six Jaw-Dropping Finalists For 2019 Rookie Competition
Charlotte McKinney Goes Nuclear With Completely Nude Photo