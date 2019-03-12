Jasmine Tookes Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Jasmine Tookes did her very best Tuesday to torch the internet with a handful of jaw-dropping lingerie shots on Instagram.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model proved once again that no one does it better as she posed for the shots wearing a variety of black and off-white bra and underwear sets. In one picture, she goes braless wearing just black underwear and looking fantastic.

She didn’t explain much about what the snaps were for and only captioned them, “Spring vibes,” with a flower emoji. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Mar 12, 2019 at 10:23am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking racy black lingerie and looking terrific.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Feb 14, 2019 at 12:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Feb 6, 2019 at 11:50am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Feb 3, 2019 at 2:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Jan 12, 2019 at 3:05am PST

Not to mention, a few she’s shared from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual lingerie show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Dec 19, 2018 at 1:46pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Dec 2, 2018 at 10:29am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Dec 2, 2018 at 6:31am PST