Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist Shares Racy Peach Bikini Shot

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Manuela Alvarez Hernandez absolutely won the day Tuesday when she shared a racy shot of her rocking a peach bikini.

The swimsuit rookie looked incredible as she posed for the picture wearing the bright colored two-piece suit during her recent trip to the beach.

She didn’t explain much about where the photo was taken and only captioned it, “Siempre !! What makes you smile?”

The Columbian model's social media account is definitely can't miss with amazing photos she's shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot she shared showing her wearing nothing except a bath towel.

Not to mention, a handful of pictures and clips that have been shared by the magazine and model from her rookie shoot for the annual swimsuit issue as she competes with six other ladies in hopes of being the next Kate Upton.

