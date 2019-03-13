Bojana Krsmanovic Drops Several Swimsuit Photos On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Bojana Krsmanovic had herself a day on Instagram late Tuesday.

The Serbian-born sensation posted several photos of herself in different swimsuits, and they’re all great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not a single one of these snaps was bad at all. She rocked a bikini in two of them, and a revealing one-piece in the other shot. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at them all below, and decide for yourself how great you think they are. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on Mar 12, 2019 at 3:12pm PDT

It’s always great whenever we get to start the day with some outstanding content from one of our favorite models. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s what we’re all about here at The Smoke Room, and Bojana never disappoints one bit. Here are a few more of her great pictures for all of you to enjoy. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on Mar 5, 2019 at 10:13am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on Dec 17, 2018 at 2:52am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on Aug 7, 2018 at 7:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bojana) on Aug 4, 2018 at 9:35am PDT