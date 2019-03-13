Frida Aasen Heats Things Up With Yellow Bikini Shot
Frida Aasen definitely heated things up Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping yellow bikini shot on Instagram.
The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked incredible as she posed for the snap rocking the bright two-piece suit while she added lotion to her body during her latest vacation.
She didn’t explain anything about where the photo was taken, only captioned it with a couple of palm trees and star emojis. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model’s social media account is truly can’t miss with some incredible photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her posing topless wearing only red underwear. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful she’s posted from her stunning appearance in the annual underwear show. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram